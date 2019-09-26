Barcelona Give Update On Messi's Injury

La Liga champions Barcelona have issued an update on the status of the injured Lionel Messi, who picked up a knock against Villarreal.

Messi was taken off at half-time of that meeting with Villarreal due to a groin injury, ending his first start of the season, and his 400th La Liga career La Liga start, prematurely.

Argentine forward missed Barcelona’s first four league matches of the season with a separate calf problem, although he made his return via a 30-minute substitute appearance in a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

He also came off the bench Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat in La Liga against Granada before suffering the injury on Tuesday.

Goal reports that as a result Messi is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Getafe while Barcelona also have a Champions League clash with Inter on the horizon.

“First team player Leo Messi has an elongation at the adductor of the left thigh. It is low and its progression will determine his availability,” the statement said.

Messi recently claimed FIFA’s award for Best Men’s Player, beating Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

The forward picked up the award for the first time in the fourth year of its history, with Ronaldo winning twice before Luka Modric claimed the crown last season.

Messi fired 51 goals across 50 appearances for Barcelona last campaign, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 40 finishes.

After suffering the injury, Messi was replaced by the returning Ousmane Dembele, who recently recovered from an injury suffered in Barcelona’s season-opening loss to Athletic Bilbao in August.

The Catalan side went on to win the match against Villarreal by a 2-1 scoreline, with an Antoine Griezmann header from a Messi corner beginning the scoring before Arthur’s spectacular wonder-strike sealed the win for Barca.

Without Messi, Barcelona have struggled to start the Liga season, picking up just three wins, two defeats and one draw while also drawing their opening Champions League match against Dortmund.

As a result, the club currently sits fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-place Real Madrid and three points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid.