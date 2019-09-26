Ahead of the November Governorship election in Kogi state, Umar Bamaiyi of the All Blending Party (ABP) says he has no plan to step down for any candidates contesting the election.
Concise News reports that Bamaiyi stated this in a statement made available to NAN in Lagos State on Thursday.
According to Bamaiyi, he will not be intimidated by moneybag politicians to jettison his governorship ambition or support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as reported by some sections of the media.
Bamaiyi said the mandate he was pursuing was sacrosanct to the development of the state, as such reports of his adoption of a consensus candidate was untrue.
He said there was no plan or any arrangement for him to step down for any candidate, advising that such report should be disregarded.
“I have a passion to fix Kogi, which has been there since I was younger. I am working on how this state can achieve the desired greatness.
“I am propelled by the appalling situation of this state that in spite of its abundance, we are yet to achieve anything; the older generation has failed the state.
“I am aware of some governorship candidates stepping down or the coalition of political parties having a consensus candidate. I won’t step down for anybody, because we don’t have anything in common.
“We are in the injury time before the election, so no stepping down. I am not scared, my desire to fix Kogi was the driving point of my governorship ambition,’’ Bamaiyi stressed.
Governorship poll: Speaker presents buses to Federal Constituencies in Kogi West
In related news, speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, on Tuesday donated three buses as campaign support for Bello/Onoja Governorship ticket to All Progressives Congress (APC) chapters in the three Federal Constituencies of Kogi West Senatorial District.Kolawole, while presenting the three Volkswagen buses to the APC chairmen of the constituencies in Lokoja, said the November 16, Governorship Election was a crucial one that the APC could not afford to lose.
He said that the donation was his modest contribution to ease possible logistic challenges and hardship party members were likely to encounter during campaigns.
He urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the vehicles to ensure victory for Governor Yahaya Bello/David Onoja ticket at the polls.
“I have been supporting the party and the ambition of the governor to win the election in the Western Zone which I am the leader.
“Apart from these buses, I have already branded vehicles for use in all Local Government Areas under my jurisdiction.
“My support to the APC in the West is to advance the party in the zone. I implore all hands to be on deck for us to win the crucial governorship election.
“I assure you that together we can win and we will win the election for the governor to continue his good work,’’ he said.
Speaking on behalf of the benefitting constituencies, Tanko Musa, Administrator, Kogi Local Government Area, commended the speaker for the kind gesture.
He promised to use the buses for the smooth sail and victory of APC in the forthcoming election.
He said by the presentation, the speaker had demonstrated high level of leadership quality, stressing that his magnanimity would facilitate and guarantee victory of the party in the three federal constituencies.
Musa pledged the support of members of the party in the three constituencies.
He urged other well-to-do members of the party and those in positions of authority across the three senatorial zones to emulate the speaker in making the campaigns of the party as smooth as possible.
The vehicles were presented to Administrators of Yagba West, Kogi-Koton-Karfe and Ijumu local governments on behalf of the three federal constituencies.