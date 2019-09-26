Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) has said he is worried about Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Osinbajo has been in the news following reports that he would be impeached.

While reacting to the reports, Apostle Suleman said tweeted that he is worried about the former Lagos State Commissioner.

He lamented that Osinbajo is being treated unfairly and that such will only promote him and not bring him down.

“I’m worried about all the stuff am reading about our VP…I love him..though unhappy at some of his actions, in actions and reactions,” he said.

“I vet the things I read…but if the treatment is true, it’s unfair and bad precedent. If God is with a man, your malice will only promote him.”

Top Lawyer Speaks

A human rights activist Mike Ozekhome has said some “cabals” in President Muhammadu Buhari government are planning to dump Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News reports that Ozekhome on Tuesday claimed that they want to dump Osinbajo after using him to distribute Tradermoni in markets.

According to him, the strategy is geared towards the 2023 election, adding that Osinbajo is being hounded because of the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

“I want to say that I pity the Tinubus of this world because whether they like it or not, they will see Osinbajo as part and parcel of Tinubu” he told Daily Independent.