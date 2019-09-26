A human rights activist Mike Ozekhome has said some “cabals” in President Muhammadu Buhari government are planning to dump Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News reports that Ozekhome on Tuesday claimed that they want to dump Osinbajo after using him to distribute Tradermoni in markets.

According to him, the strategy is geared towards the 2023 election, adding that Osinbajo is being hounded because of the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

“I want to say that I pity the Tinubus of this world because whether they like it or not, they will see Osinbajo as part and parcel of Tinubu” he told Daily Independent.

Osinbajo Writes Google

Osinbajo has written a petition to Google Nigeria demanding the suspension and withdrawal of a video published by Roots TV on YouTube.

Osinbajo, in a letter to the search engine, Roots TV was said to have published a material which contained defamatory claims about him.

Recall that Timi Frank, a political associate of former vice-President Atiku Abubakar, had claimed that Osinbajo was facing some political setbacks because he failed to give an account of the alleged N90 billion collected to prosecute the 2019 election.

However, Osinbajo through his lawyer, Femi Atoyebi & Co, solicitors, on Wednesday demanded a retraction from Google.

“It is our understanding that you have provided a platform through which an account holder named RootsTV Nigeria, an online news platform that is available through this link… is able to continuously broadcast defamatory contents,” the letter read.

“In the broadcast published on the accounts of RootsTV Nigeria on September 20, 2019, the following incorrect statements and untruths were made:

“a. Our Client was stacking up public funds from agencies directly under his supervision, with a strong insinuation that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was the principal organ by which the alleged fraud was perpetrated.

“b. Our Client was unable to explain the alleged imbalance and discrepancies on the account of the FIRS on the interrogation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

“c. Our Client was unable to explain the alleged failed disbursement to all beneficiaries under the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government in Adamawa State.

“Our Client, therefore, demands that you immediately remove and/or suspend the publication/broadcast of the defamatory publication on the account of RootsTV Nigeria on the platform of YouTube.”