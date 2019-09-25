What Buhari Said About P&ID At United Nations General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has told world leaders that the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) intends to “cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.”

The Nigerian leader made this known on Tuesday at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.

A United Kingdom Commercial Court had ruled in favour of the Irish company, P&ID, to seize Nigeria’s assets worth $9 billion over a failed gas supply agreement with the Nigerian government.

The country has since sought stay of execution on the award of the money to P&ID.

“The present Nigerian government is facing the challenges of corruption head-on,” Buhari said.

“We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.”

Concise News understands that President Buhari had directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the Irish firm.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, President Buhari decried the activities of organised criminal networks, saying they were acting with impunity across international borders.

The President called on tech companies to live up to their responsibilities and curb the spread of information capable of inciting nations against each other.

He recalled the massacre in New Zealand where a lone gunman took the lives of 50 worshippers and similar crimes that were fuelled by social media networks.

“Major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities. They cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other, leading to loss of many lives,” he said.