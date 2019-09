Indigenous rapper, Olamide aka Baddosneh has released the video for his latest music effort titled ‘Pawon’, Concise News reports.

Olamide had released the single earlier in August.

The release of the video comes after he announced that his fans should take up ‘pawon’ challenge.

The challenge which saw ladies with massive butts dance to Pawon tunes set the internet on fire.

The record which was produced by CrackerMallo is said to be his fourth official single for the year.

Watch video below