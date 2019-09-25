As a brand with Africa as the center of its business operations, UBA strongly believes in Africa and its people with emphasis on being global. UBA is driving the renaissance of the African economy through innovation in Banking, having successfully built a strong domestic and international brand with footprints in 20 African countries, London, Paris and New York.

Their strong presence on the African continent is deliberate and it reflects their love for diversity and a multicultural system. They have about 15,000 multilingual, ethnically varying and highly diverse people who reflect the richness, multiplicity and uniqueness of the twenty (20) African countries the bank operate.

At UBA, each person’s contribution is valued and is important to the overall vision of the company. Workers’ career growth is of utmost importance to them. That is why prospects deserve more than a job.