United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York is currently recruiting, Concise News understands.
From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.
Applications are invited for:
Title: Entry Level Recruitment (Customer Service and Teller)
Location: Nigeria
Find full details below:
Job Functions Banking Industries Banking / Finance and Investment SpecificationHave you completed your Ordinary National Diploma (OND) degree and below 27 years?
Are you looking to start a career with one of the best financial institutions to work in Nigeria?
If yes, UBA is on the hunt for customer-oriented, detailed, result-driven and technology-savvy young minds who are dynamic and passionate about learning from field experts, to be part of the UBA tribe.
There is a space for you in the UBA Tribe.
RequirementsEducational Qualification
•Minimum Educational level – OND. in any related discipline
Competences
•Excellent customer service orientation
•High level of integrity
•Good verbal and written communication skills
•Selling skills
•Focused, Motivated & Results Oriented
•Paying attention to details
•Good interpersonal skills
•Fast and error-free processing
•Strong problem resolution skills
•Selling and Marketing Skills
Job Closing Date 30/09/2019
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply