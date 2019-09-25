Super Eagles of Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze and Flying Eagles star, Tom Dele-Bashiru have been named in the 40-man shortlist for the Golden Boy Award.

Concise News reports that back in June, Turin-based Tuttosport announced the 100 nominees for the 2019 Golden Boy award, with various sports newspapers around Europe, including L’Equipe, A Bola and Marca participating in the voting process..

Villarreal’s Chukwueze enjoyed a breakthrough season in the 2018-19 campaign as he netted five goals in 26 La Liga games.

For Watford midfielder Dele-Bashiru, he moved to Vicarage Road this summer after starring for Nigeria at the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Ukraine where he scored a goal in three games.

Since the award started in 2003, no African has won it.

2019 list has last year’s winner, Matthijs de Ligt.

Each year, Tuttosport names the best Europe-based footballer under the age of 21 as their ‘Golden Boy’.

Vinicius Junior, Andriy Lunin, Mattéo Guendouzi and Mason Mount all have the chance to win the award, which was given to Dutch shining light, De Ligt in 2018.

The Dutchman has the chance to retain the trophy as he is still just 20 years old.

Tuttosport have named a ‘Golden Boy’ every year since 2003, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Isco, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe all previously winning the award.

See full list of nominees below:

Benoit Badiashile (AS Monaco)

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Michael Cuisance (Bayern Munich)

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford)

Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus)

Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge)

Giuanluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Denis Dragus (Standard Liege)

Eljif Elmas (Napoli)

Florentino Luís (Benfica)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Mattéo Guendouzi (Arsenal)

Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Joao Félix (Atlético Madrid)

Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Moise Kean (Everton)

Justin Kluivert (Roma)

Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig)

Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

Alban Lafont (Nantes)

Diego Lainez (Real Betis)

KangIn Lee (Valencia)

Andriy Lunin (Real Valladolid, on loan)

Donyell Malen (PSV)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Nehuén Pérez (Famalicao)

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor)

Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan Belgrade)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

Jean-Clair Todibo (Barcelona)

Ferran Torres (Valencia)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)