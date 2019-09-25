Popular singer Teni, and former BBNaija housemate, daniel Atteh aka Sir Dee are set to make acting debut in an upcoming Nollywood film “Dear Affy”, Concise News understands.

“Dear Affy” tells the story of a female art enthusiast about to marry the man of her dreams, but life suddenly scuttles her well laid out plans as she accidentally ‘falls’ pregnant.

She embarks on a challenging mission to locate who the father of the unborn baby is since she and her fiance have chosen celibacy while courting.

The film also stars top Nollywood stars such as: Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Chiwetalu Agu, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Chinedu Ikedieze, Deyemi Okanlawon, Wiliams Uchemba, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ali Nuhu, Hafeez Oyetoro, Lizzy Jay, Anto Lecky, among others.

The star-studded film is scheduled The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020.