Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has admitted that it is much pressure to compare him with Nigerian great Austine Jay-Jay Okocha.

Concise News learned that Aribo was in fine form in his debut in Super Eagles 2-2 draw against Ukraine.

He scored one goal during the game with Eagles boss Gernot Rohr expressing delight at his showing and is expected to invite him for the friendly against Brazil.

“One of the new players, Joe Aribo, impressed me so much that I now regard him as an important member of the team and so he will play against Brazil,” the coach said.

Aribo while reflecting on the clash with Ukraine and how he drew comparisons with the Nigerian great, said it is too early to do such.

He also expressed readiness to play for the side against Brazil in the friendly international billed for next month in Singapore.

According to the Rangers star, “Games don’t come much bigger than Brazil and we know they’ve got a lot of stars like Neymar.

“That’s the type of opponents I want to be playing against and it would be good to swap a jersey with one of those superstars.

“I’ll see so many stars and I’ll take a moment to realise that’s what I’ve been dreaming of, Aribo said.

“Everyone in my generation loved players like Ronaldinho and he played with some of the players in this team now so it’s like ‘wow.’

“I didn’t think international recognition would come so soon but it shows the stature of Rangers and why it was a good decision to come here.

“The manager watched the game and congratulated me on my debut goal against Ukraine. I wouldn’t say it was much of a step up from Rangers but it was good to play against opponents like that because Ukraine have a lot of top players.

“And it was very good news to be called up to the Nigeria squad again. I’m happy I was able to do enough in the last game to earn a recall. I knew a few of the lads such as Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi and they all welcomed me and made me feel at home.

On the Okocha comparison, Aribo said: “I read the headline where a journalist compared me to Okocha after the Ukraine game – that’s putting a lot of pressure on me!

“I could have played for England but my parents are from Nigeria and I always watched players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu as a kid.”