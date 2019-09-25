A former Arsenal star Chuba Akpom has said he wants to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria even though he can feature for the Three Lions of England.

Akpom, 23, whose parents are Nigerians, has featured for the England team at youth levels but said only paperwork is stopping him from playing for the West Africans.

According to the PAOK FC star, the paperwork will soon be done and his dream of playing for Nigeria will come to pass.

“I’ve only just recently switched my allegiance, so I’ve signed the documents and hopefully in the next few weeks it will be approved to enable me play for Nigeria,” Akpom told BBC Sports.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for many years now but not many people know this. It’s just been a matter of sorting it out, which is now in a process. I’m looking forward to it.

“It was a personal decision. I’m Nigerian and my whole family feel very Nigerian and it will be nice to represent Nigeria.”

He added that it will be a great opportunity to play again with a former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi who is now with Everton.

“It will also be nice to link up with Alex [Iwobi] again and play for the national team,” he said.

“We started playing when we was younger together and to make that step to play for the national team together will be amazing.

“I wasn’t surprised because at the time he wasn’t playing for England, he came out of nowhere and he started playing for Arsenal and from there he just progressed, so I wasn’t surprised when he picked to play for Nigeria.”

According to him, “It was the better decision to make, now he’s played in the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. I’ve always said that I’d like to play with him again for Nigeria, we’ve always spoke about that.

“We’ve played together since we was five and six years old, we grew up together. It took me a while to settle down and to get used to the environment in Greece.

“Going to play abroad and in another league has helped me, but I hope to take my career to the next level with Nigeria.”

Abraham Ready For Nigeria?

Tammy Abraham has warned England coach Gareth Southgate he could play for Nigeria if he doesn’t hurry up and pick him again for England.

The Chelsea striker qualifies to play for both nations through his Nigerian father, who is a close personal friend of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick.

Abraham appeared to have committed to England when he snubbed Nigeria to make his senior Three Lions debut in a friendly against Germany in November 2017.

However, he hasn’t featured in the 22 months since and was overlooked again by Southgate for last week’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

He is well aware of the Super Eagles renewed interest in him and, after scoring a stunning hat-trick against Wolves, refused to rule out making a shock switch.

“I have heard the talk,” The Sun UK quoted him as confessing. “When the time comes, the time comes.”

Asked if he still had to make a major decision on his international future, Abraham replied: “I have not really focused on that yet. I’m focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.

“We never know. You can never say never … whatever comes first really.”