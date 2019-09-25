Super Eagles Coach Gives Enyeama Condition To Return To Team

Super Eagles goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu has said Vincent Enyeama can only return to the team if he proves himself, Concise News reports.

Enyeama quit the Eagles team in unceremonious circumstances in 2015 after a fall out with then-coach of the side Sunday Oliseh.

And recently, the former Lille goalkeeper has expressed his desire to return to the West African side who have been struggling with issues in the goalkeeping department.

However, Agu said Enyeama cannot stroll into the team and must show what he can do on the pitch to be handed a recall.

“He made a decision that he needed a break, wanting to relax with his family,” Agu told Sports Extra.

“And if he decides to come back, it is a good one; after all, it is no crime playing for one’s fatherland. But, there is the need to look at performance, because football is all about performance, and that is what Enyeama must show.

“The questions we should be asking is how is his performance? Is he back in club football? If you look at the team now, we are having competition in the goalkeeping department and Enyeama must prove he has that x-factor which is performance to come to the negotiation table.”

He added, “Enyeama must strive to play week in, week out. It is all about performance.”