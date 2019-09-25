Nigerian singer Bankole Wellignton, better known as Banky W, has commended the justice system for ‘making a right call’ by asking the Department of State Service (DSS) to release the convener of #Revolutionnow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News reports that Sowore was arrested and detained by the DSS for organising the protest.

The government thereafter accused him of attempting to create anarchy and acting in a manner described as treasonous.

He was however granted bail on Tuesday, September 24.

Reacting to his bail, Banky W bemoaned the activities of the government, saying it has “a way of punishing the innocent and trampling on the rights, dreams and hopes of the regular citizens.”

“Every time our leaders do wrong and get away with it, we lose a little piece of our soul. We become numb, we lose hope, and we subconsciously accept that this is how things are and there’s nothing we can say or do to change it,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“You didn’t need to be a voter or volunteer for Mr Sowore to see that this was clearly an infringement on a basic human right and a grave injustice. Freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest is the unassailable right of every Nigerian citizen.

“May God strengthen, comfort and bless Sowore, his wife and family as they have endured the most difficult of times while only being guilty of attempting to speak up for a better Nigeria.”