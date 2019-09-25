Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mike Ozekhome has commended the Abuja Federal High Court for ordering the release of the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Ozekhome appealed to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to invoke his powers under Section 174 of Nigeria’s constitution to discontinue and terminate the trial of Sowore.

Concise News recalls that Sowore had called for a protest tagged RevolutionNow over the alleged failure of the current Federal Government.

Following the call for the protest, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the former Presidential candidate of AAC and arraigned him before an Abuja Federal High Court.

Despite Sowore’s arrest, the protest was held in parts of Nigeria.

The Justice Taiwo Taiwo-led Federal High Court on Tuesday granted Sowore bail.

“My advice to the government is that they should honourably discontinue this case forthwith,” the lawyer said.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation under Section 174 of the constitution can l, take up, charge and terminate any criminal proceedings against any person.

“He can use his powers at this point to discontinue the case and allow Sowore to go home.

“It is good that the court-ordered Sowore to be released forthwith to his lawyer.

“This is how it should be so that whenever the government is desirous of arraigning Sowore, it can go ahead and arraign him.”