Red Hot Osimhen Scores Again To Maintain Fine Form

Victor Osimhen found the back of the net again in Lille’s Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Strasbourg, setting the mark for the best start by any player in Lille’s history.

The Nigeria international put Christophe Galtier’s men ahead in the 43rd minute before assisting Loic Remy who sealed the victory with his 64th-minute effort.

Osimhen has now scored six goals in his first seven French top-flight outings since he joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants from Charleroi.

In the process, he becomes the first Lille player in over 50 years to boast such an impressive start.

The U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner has scored in all home games he has featured in so far. He is joint topscorer with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele with six goals each.

Galtier’s team has won four matches in this term to place third in the French elite division log behind leaders, PSG and Angers.

They travel to Allianz Riviera on Saturday for their next fixture against Patrick Vieira’s Nice before heading to England for Wednesday’s Champions League showdown against Chelsea.