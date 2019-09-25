Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered to waive his constitutional immunity to clear his name against several allegations on his person and office.

The vice president made this announcement in a tweet he personally authored this on Wednesday.

Osinbajo also announced the commencement of legal action against Timi Frank and Katch Ononuju for libel and malicious falsehood.

Concise News understands that Frank and Ononuju had accused the vice president of collecting N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the 2019 presidential election.

He wrote: “In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”