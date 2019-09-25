A younger brother of home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Ebube Duru has been shot dead by suspected cultists.

Concise News understands that Duru Jnr was reportedly killed in cold blood when two factions of a cult group clashed in Edo state recently.

He was said to have visited a friend on the campus of Auchi Polytechnic.

The deceased is a sibling of Lobi Stars and Super Eagles B defender Ebube Duru.

An unconfirmed report has it that he was part of the Golden Eaglets before he was dropped when they traveled to Turkey.

Although, Golden Eaglets media officer, Francis Achi denied meeting him in the camp of the Nigeria U-17 team.

“No, I have never met him in our camp before. I dont even know if he was a footballer but I know he was a younger brother to Super Eagles and Lobi stars defender, Ebube Duru,” Achi told BSN Sports.

The senior Duru was called up for the Super Eagles’ friendly match versus Liberia in celebration of George Oppong Weah, Liberian President and former world footballer of the year in 2018.

The Left-Back featured for the Super Eagles B team in the 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in May 2018.

Eaglets pummel Guatemala 5-1 at UEFA/CAF tourney

Meanwhile, the Golden Eaglets scored four goals within 25 minutes of play and one more in the second half to ensure a 5-1 victory over Guatemala on Tuesday.

In the Match Day 2 fixture of the UEFA/CAF Under-17 Tournament holding in Turkey, the five-time world champions were overwhelming in their second game.

A 5th minute goal by Olakunle Olusegun unsettled Guatemala, who were still trying to gather themselves together.

Abdullahi Fawaz rattled them further with his goal in the 10th minute, as the Eaglets continued their attacking foray into the vital area of Guatemala.

Seven minutes later, left full-back David Oduko extended the lead, while left-footed attacking midfielder Akinwunmi Amoo made it 4-0 in the 24th minute.

There was now no doubt that Nigeria were in dominant control of the game, even as Guatemala got a goal in the 30th minute.

The second half witnessed Nigeria missing some goal-scoring opportunities.

However, Ibraheem Jabaar netted a sublime goal in the 84th minute to make it 5-1 against the hapless Central Americans.

Speaking after the game, team captain Samson Tijani said his teammates only implemented the instructions of the coaching crew.

He added that the instructions were in line with their coaching philosophy of how a team should play and the players were happy with the number of goals scored.

“We are glad that we played well according to the formation the coaches wanted us to use and followed their instructions on the pitch.

“It was not that easy against Guatemala, but we followed our game plan and it worked well with the team scoring five goals,’’ Tijani said.

The Eaglets will face Senegal on Thursday in their last game.