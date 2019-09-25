The Ogun State Government says it shut about nine mechanic villages across the state due to the inability of the state leadership of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) to remit over N8m rent to it.

Concise News learned that the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, however, denied knowledge of any shutdown of Mechanic villages in the entire State.

Somorin said, “that Mechanic Villages are shut down is news to me. Gov Dapo Abiodun didn’t order the closure of any Mechanic Village in Ogun State. In fact, the one around my house is open and people are there working. I just left the place a while ago.”

The Information Officer in the Ministry of Environment in the state, Rotimi Oduniyi, disclosed that the association had refused to remit the money to the government after it collected it from its members across the state.

He said, “All that the government wants is that they should pay something to boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state, but they have refused to pay.

“But they have written a letter to the ministry concerning how they will offset the money; that was why the ministry ordered that they should reopen the mechanic villages.”