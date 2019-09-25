Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, September 25th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called for strong action against xenophobia, racism, and abject poverty as he addressed world leaders at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Nigerian leader also expressed concern about climate change as well as terrorism and other forms of threat to life.

The Coalition of Progressive Northern Movements (CPNM) has claimed that certain “unscrupulous elements” are “fighting” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. In a statement, the group noted that those fighting Osinbajo are doing so for their own selfish interest and not in a bid to protect the interest of the Northern region.

Convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has been granted bail by a High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Concise News reports that Justice Taiwo Taiwo asked the Department of State Services (DSS), also known as the State Security Service (SSS), to release Sowore on bail.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, have formally filed their appeal against the judgment of the presidential election petitions tribunal at the Supreme Court. The tribunal had dismissed Atiku’s petition challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.

A court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday struck out the application by the Department of State Security (DSS) to detain the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, for 20 more days. Concise News understands that the court struck out the application after Sowore’s lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, had argued that the applicant lacked the competence to ask for the detention of Sowore on the basis of national security.

President Muhammadu Buhari has redeployed the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. He is to swap positions with Minister of State of Labour Tayo Alasoadura who moves to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Lagos Youth Vanguard (LYV) who accused former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to demand the probe over alleged corrupt activities. Concise News gathered that the protesters led by the Patron of LYV, Mr. Rasak Olokooba and the President of the Group, Mr. Ibrahim Ekundina accused Ambode of flouting so many government procedures, saying that he refused to abide by the procurement laws.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, setting up a dramatic constitutional clash just over a year before the presidential election. “Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” Pelosi said in a scathing statement at the Capitol late Tuesday afternoon.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the Federal Government was committed to addressing the surge in train passengers across the country. Towards this end, 10 new coaches would be launched in November to help address passenger surge at the train stations.

League Two Colchester on Tuesday night knocked Tottenham out of Carabao Cup 4-3 on penalties, heaping more misery on Mauricio Pochettino and his team. Long before the goalless draw went to spot-kicks Spurs had been forced to introduce Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Heung-min Son to inject some life into a poor performance from the Premier League club, but they did little to improve matters for Pochettino’s under-fire side.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.