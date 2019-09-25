Miguel Azeez, a player of Nigeria descent, has signed a new three-year professional contract with English Premier League outfit Arsenal, Concise News reports.

Arsenal had the chance of extending the players contract for another two years and announced the deal for the teenager in a statement on Wednesday.

This will be Azeez’s first professional contract with the Emirates outfit and he told Arsenal’s website that it is a dream come true for me.

”It is a dream come true,” he said. “Since the day I came to this club it’s been my dream to sign my first professional contract and I’m so happy that I’ve been able to do this.

”I thank everyone for the journey and just keeping me grounded every day.”

Azeez has represented England youth team at under-17 level, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances.

Bellerin Update

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is pessimistic that Hector Bellerin will not start the team’s Premier League tie with Manchester United this weekend.

Concise News understands that Bellerin who has been out since January played in Arsenal’s 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

He was out with a knee injury and came off the bench to replace Kieran Tierney in the 77th minute to set up Joe Willock for the Gunner’s third goal.

However, Emery has said the 24-year-old is not yet ready to play and won’t start against Manchester United.

“He wanted to play 90. He said I’m ready and wanted to play,” Emery said on Tuesday after the Carabao Cup win.

“I think no [he won’t be ready to start against Manchester United]. Maybe in his mind yes. We need to listen to the doctor.

“The first minutes were amazing for him…The most important for him is his attitude. He wants to help us.”