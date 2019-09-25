N90b For Election: Vanguard Apologises To Osinbajo

Vanguard Newspapers has issued an apology to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the story alleging that the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS gave him N90billion for the 2019 election.

In a statement on its website, the editor of the paper wrote:

“On our website publication of Monday, September 23, 2019, we published a story titled “N 90 Bn FIRS Election Fund: Osinbajo’s problem, not 2023 politics.”

“We have since discovered that the story lacks factual substance and we hereby retract it in its entirety.

“We tender our profound apology to Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on whom the story touches directly, the All Progressives Congress, A.P.C. and the FIRS for any inconvenience or embarrassment the publication has occasioned them.

“We hold Professor Osinbajo, S.A.N. in the highest esteem.”

However, as at 21.09 on Wednesday, the story was still on the newspaper’s website.

The newspaper in the report reprinted a claim by Timi Frank, a political associate of former vice-President Atiku Abubakar, that Osinbajo was facing some political setbacks because he failed to give account of the alleged N90 billion collected to prosecute the 2019 election.

Osinbajo through his lawyer, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria wrote the newspaper on Tuesday demanding an apology and a retraction.

Read the full letter below:

September 24, 2019

Mr. Eze Anaba,

The Editor,

Vanguard Newspaper,

Apapa, Lagos.

Re: N90 bn FIRS election fund, Osinbajo’s problem, not 2023 politics-Frank

We are solicitors to Professor Yemi Osinbanjo SAN, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (hereinafter referred to as “our client”) on whose behalf and instructions we write this letter.

Our client’s attention has been drawn to your highly libelous story entitled “N90 bn FIRS election fund, Osinbanjo’s problem, not 2023 politics-Frank” recklessly published in the Vanguard newspaper edition of September 23, 2019.

In the story credited to one Comrade Timi Frank, your newspaper informed your large readership that our client’s travail “has nothing to do with 2023 but alleged mismanagement of about N90 Billion Naira (sic) released by the Federal Inland Revenue Inland Service (FIRS) to prosecute the last general elections in favour of the APC”.

The false contextual background and specific untrue and defamatory statement include the following:

“The presidency discovered how Osinbajo allegedly mismanaged N90billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

When confronted by the presidency, he confirmed to General Buhari that he indeed allegedly took N90billion from FIRS but it was used for the 2019 presidential election campaign in strategic states of the South-west.