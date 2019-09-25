The Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi on Tuesday stopped by at our N-Power Build Automobile training center at NIIT in Kaduna State, Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that the N-Power Build is an arm of the scheme which has already empowered over 500, 000 Nigerians since its inception in 2016.

In a tweet by N-Power, it noted that Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor, was thrilled by the work N-Build is doing at training skilled professionals.

The N-Power Build has trains a workforce of skilled professionals in seven trades in states across the country.

