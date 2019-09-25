Miyetti Allah Advises Govt On How To Address Plight Of Pastoralists In Nigeria

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has identified involvement of the pastoralists in policies and programmes of nomadic education as key in addressing the plight of the pastoralists in the country.

Concise News reports that Alhaji Othman Ngelzarma, General Secretary of the association, said this in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Abuja.

He suggested that if the government would come up with settlement model that could be embraced by pastoralists, it would be easy to educate them.

According to him, by adopting this model, children of the pastoralists can attend existing community primary schools and there will be no need for nomadic education anymore.

He said: “So, coming up with settlement model is very important because considering the increase in population in the country, the need to begin to settle is very essential because land does not normally increase.

“But the population keeps on increasing and the demand for land will always be much, so the only solution to pastoralists’ challenge is to come up with a model of settlement.

“Government should come up with a model that will begin to settle the pastoralists in one place so that they can have the opportunity to enjoy the social amenities provided by government like every other citizen.

“Such amenities are education, water and electricity among other things.”

However, Ngelzarma noted that the nomadic education policy of the government could not succeed as desired due to inadequate funding as well as mode of implementation.

He emphasised that the decision for the policy should be from bottom to top, rather than top to bottom.

“The decision for the policy put in place to educate children of pastoralists is ‘top to bottom instead of bottom to top.”

“So, if the nomadic education must succeed, government must involve the pastoralists in the decision making on how their children can be educated.

“If pastoralists are involved on how their children can be educated, government will come up with a decision that will be more effective than the one we have in the past.’’