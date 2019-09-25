Samuel Ogala, Lawyer representing the detained convener of RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore said Sowore is expected to be released on Wednesday after the defense team had signs some legal documents.

Concise News understands that Ogala, a lawyer in Femi Falana’s Chamber disclosed this while given the reason why Sowore is yet to be free, despite being granted bail by a court on Tuesday according to Premium Times.

He said “Some documents have to first be signed. We have obtained the court order, so today the necessary documents would be signed before his release.”

This news medium had reported on Tuesday that a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Taiwo Taiwo, had ordered the immediate release of Sowore after the prosecution informed the court of its completion of investigations into the allegations against the activist.

The judge said Sowore’s lead counsel, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria, would be responsible for ensuring he appears in court for trial.

“It is therefore ordered that the respondent be released forthwith. But he must deposit his international passport with this court within 48 hours of this order.

“Further, the respondent shall be released to Femi Falana forthwith by the applicant, that is the State Security Service (SSS).

“Femi Falana shall ensure that the respondent is produced for his formal arraignment whenever he or the respondent is notified,” Taiwo said according to the court papers.

Many Nigerians have since expressed doubt that the SSS and the Buhari administration would obey the court order, following the disobedience of earlier ones granted ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Recall that Sowore was arrested on August 3 by the DSS for planning a revolutionary protest popularised with the hashtag #RevolutionNow.

The protest took place on August 5, amidst heavy clampdown of protesters and journalists by security agents.

The DSS accused Sowore of plotting to cause chaos and overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari with the protest. The agency obtained an order for his initial detention for a few days.

At the expiration of that order, the SSS again obtained another directive to detain Sowore for an additional 45 days.