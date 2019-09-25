As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed his delight at ‘the incredible work N-Build is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals’.

Concise News reports that Amaechi stopped by at N-Power Build Automobile training centre at National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) in Kaduna State recently.

A post on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on Tuesday made known the minister’s feelings.

“So the Hon. Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi stopped by at our N-Power Build Automobile training centre at NIIT in Kaduna State. Whoosh [sic].

“He expressed his delight at the incredible work #NBuild is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals.

"You will recollect that #NPowerBuild has been training a workforce of skilled service professionals in 7 trades in all states across Nigeria," the tweet reads.

