Kogi Teachers Ask Gov. Bello To Pay 39 Months Salary Arrears

Over 7,000 teachers in public primary and junior secondary schools in Kogi State have appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to look into the issue of non-payment of their salary for the past eight to 39 months, Concise News reports.

The Kogi teachers made the appeal in a communique issued at the end an emergency meeting of the Basic Education Staff Association of Nigeria (BASAN) held in Lokoja on Monday.

The group traced the teachers’ plight to the staff screening exercise the government embarked upon since 2016, lamenting that the affected teachers had turned beggars in order to feed themselves and family members. Read more here.

Kogi West: Appeal Court Reserves Judgement In Dino Melaye’s Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday reserved judgment in three separate appeals filed by Sen. Dino Melaye challenging his election victory that was quashed in August by the National Assembly election petition tribunal.

The three appeals were filed by the PDP and Melaye, praying the appellate court to set aside the majority decision of the tribunal which voided the election of Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District.

Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya, who presided over the three appeals announced that a date for judgment delivery would be communicated to parties as soon as it is fixed.

PDP, represented by Jubrin Okutepa, SAN, in his final argument prayed the appeal court to set aside the majority decision of the tribunal against Melaye on the ground of denial of fair hearing and refusal to evaluate evidence adduced during the hearing. Read more here.

Kogi Governorship Election: Protesters Storm INEC Headquarters For Akpoti

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) supporters have protested alleged move by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Natasha Akpoti, the party's candidate for November 16 Kogi governorship election, Concise News reports.

The protesters who gathered at the entrance gate of INEC’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday alleged that the commission wanted to disqualify Natasha from contesting the election

While speaking with newsmen during the protest, Natasha expressed displeasure over INEC’s attitude, making it difficult to replace the party’s governorship running mate, Muhammad Yakubu, whose aged was less than 35 years as required by law.

She said that the SDP had written a letter to INEC on Monday being the deadline set for replacement of names of nominated candidates, to enable it to replace Yakubu with Khalid Adam but added that the request was turned down. Read more Read more here

