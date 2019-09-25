A former Super Eagles star Samson Siasia has pleaded with the police and the federal government to help in the release of his abducted mother.

Concise News reports that the mother of the former Eagles coach has been in the den of kidnappers since ten weeks ago.

Ogere Siasia, 76, and two others were seized in Bayelsa, southern Nigeria and Siasia said the police are not closed to finding her.

According to Siasia, the non-release of his mother has overwhelmed him as he lamented about the mother’s poor health.

“The police said it’s been difficult to track these kidnappers, but my great concern is that my mother is very sick,” Siasia told BBC Sport.

“For someone who is unwell to be held against her will is not only callous, but heartbreaking and sad.

“So I can only keep appealing to these guys to please let my mother go. I would like for the government or whoever is capable to help me bring my mother back.”

“What more can I do but plead for assistance from the government, police and my country that I served as a player and coach.”

He noted that “My mother is seriously sick and this bothers me a lot. I don’t know where or who to turn to at this point.

“I’ve not had a job for three years, battling with a Fifa ban appeal and to have my sick mother in the hands of kidnappers, I just feel extremely tired.”

On Tuesday, many Nigerians on social media called on the Sports and Youths Minister Sunday Dare to help in the rescue of Siasia’s mother.

According to them, the former footballer has brought joy to millions of Nigerians during his playing time and even as a coach.

Siasia took the Nigerian team to a silver medal finish at the football event of the 2008 Olympics and also took charge when the West Africans claimed the bronze medal at the 2016 edition of the competition.

In 2005, he was the coach of the Nigerian team that finished second place behind Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina at the U-20 World Cup in Netherlands.