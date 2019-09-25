Nigerian comedienne and actress Adeyela Adebola better known as Lizzy Jay or Omo Ibadan has revealed that she hates and does not wear bra.

Concise News reports that Lizzy Jay made the revelation in a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 24.

In her post, she had asked her followers to mention the things they don’t do, where she disclosed that she does not wear bra and hates it.

Lizzy Jay who recently celebrated her birthday has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her comedy skits, making waves on the social media platforms.

According to Lizzy Jay, disappointment and failure motivated her into doing what she is doing today.

