FRSC Speaks On Recruitment

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is not engaged in recruiting or replacing of staff, Bisi Kazeem, Corps’ Public Education Officer, said on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that Kazeem said that a link circulated online that the corps is carrying out another recruitment and replacement exercise ”is totally false”.

The Corps recently concluded training of its personnel who had been commissioned and deployed to various formations across the states and the FCT.

Kazeem warned the public to desist from patronising such online fraudsters who are bent on duping unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Members of the public will be duly informed immediately the corps commences recruitment into its services through appropriate media platforms including its social media handles.”

2,699 Killed, 18,000 Injured In Nigeria Road Crashes – FRSC

Meanwhile, the FRSC says at least 2,699 people were killed in road crashes that occurred on Nigerian roads between January and June 2019.

No less than 18,198 persons were injured, it said.

In total, the FRSC stated that 5,423 crashes were recorded during the period.

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Julius Asom, disclosed this at the 8th Annual Road Safety Conference and FRSC/KRSD Essay Competition Award organized by Kwapda’as Safety Demand in Keffi, Nasarawa State on Monday.

The World Health Organization’s 2018 Global Status Report on road safety shows that one out of every four road crashes that occur in Africa are reported in Nigeria.