Federal Government Declares Public Holiday For October

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1st as public holiday to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Concise News reports that the declaration of the public holiday was announced in a statement by the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.

According to the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, the Nigerian government is working to halt insecurity in the country.

Aregbesola stated that peace and stability are essential for the development of any country.

He also congratulated Nigerians, home and abroad, on the 2019 Independence anniversary and assured citizens of government’s commitment to end the insecurity in the country.

This is as he urged Nigerians to take after the nation’s founding fathers in their love for the fatherland.

”As Nigerians, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and that we are blessed with both human and natural resources, tourism, cultural diversity, selfless spirit of unity and love for one another,” the statement added.

”As well as bonded brotherhood, all of which are potential we must exploit in the years ahead to make Nigeria the nation of our dreams.”

Buhari Makes Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Muhammed Ladan as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).

Ladan will be taking over from Deji Adekunle with the most recent appointment coming in a letter from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

“I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as Director-General Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies for an initial term of four years,” the letter read.

“This appointment is with effect from 9th September 2019. Please accept my congratulations and best wishes on your appointment.”