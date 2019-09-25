Femi Falana, lawyer to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has secured the release of his client from the custody of the Department of State Service in Abuja.

Concise News learned that Falana secured Sowore’s release on Wednesday after the activist has complied with the order of the court which directed him to deposit his passport at the court registry as condition for his release from the custody of the security agency.

This news medium had reported that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered the release of Sowore from the DSS custody.

The judge said the activist should be released to his lawyer, who is to produce him for arraignment whenever he is needed.

The judge, however, said since charges had already been filed against the activist, he must deposit his passport and other travel documents to guarantee his availability for trial.

He ordered that the passport should be deposited at the court’s registry within 48 hours.

He said since the order for detention permitting the DSS to keep the activist for 45 days had expired, the activist ought to be released immediately.

Concise News, however, understands that an “affidavit of compliance with court order” deposed to by a lawyer in Falana’s law firm, Marshal Abubakar, was filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja as confirmation of the submission of Sowore’s affidavit to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court.

A letter titled, ‘Notice of compliance with court order’ was signed by Abubakar and addressed to the office of the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The letter was received Wednesday by the office of the DCR.