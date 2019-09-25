Award-winning producer Don Jazzy has demanded some accolades as he marks a year anniversary of quitting smoking, Concise News reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle where he shared the date, he wrote “Today makes it one year since i guit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe”

One of his followers inquired how he was able to achieve that, in which the producer said it just happened even though he started eating excess meals.

“I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho i started over eating sha. After like two months you will be alright.” He tweeted.

See his post below

Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe. 🦎 pic.twitter.com/nFDJsy2bcr — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019

Don Jazzy is also a singer and entrepreneur, he co-founded the now defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004.

Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, Don Jazzy set up Mavin Records on May 8, 2012.