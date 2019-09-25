Shortly after ace music producer Don Jazzy marked a year anniversary of quitting smoking, singer Davido has declared that he would also quit the act, Concise News reports.

Don Jazzy had demanded some accolades from his followers on Twitter for the bold step he took.

Sharing the date, he wrote “Today makes it one year since i guit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe”

Asked how he stopped, he said: “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho i started over eating sha. After like two months you will be alright.”

Similarly, Davido, who arrived the city of Los Angeles, California in the United States of America made the announcement of quitting smoking too.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 25, Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption, ‘Quitting soon’.