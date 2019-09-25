Leicester City assistant coach Chris Davies has praised Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho’s hunger and drive following his goal in the Carabao Cup.

Concise News reports that the Super Eagles star who returned to the Foxes side scored in the team’s 4-0 bashing of Luton Town on Tuesday.

Iheanacho who came from the bench, extended Leicester City’s advantage with four minutes to play with a chip that beat Luton’s onrushing ‘keeper.

The U-17 World Cup winner had not scored in 28 games before yesterday’s encounter.

Speaking after the match, Davies praised Kelechi’s work ethic and desire to do more.

”It’s great for Kel because he’s been outside of the squad, let alone the team, just recently,” Davies said.

”But he’s been working hard in training, the manager has given him an opportunity tonight and he’s come in and he’s not been on the pitch for long but he’s made an impact.

”He’s scored, he’s pressed the game well, he showed a good hunger, a good appetite, and it’s an instinctive finish to chip the goalkeeper.”

According to him, Iheanacho’s Leicester teammates were happy to see the Nigerian score and end his goal-drought.

”(The squad) were pleased for him. He works hard in training, he’s got the right mentality, so everyone was pleased for him to get that,” he added.

”He had a couple of half-chances leading up to that that hadn’t quite gone in, so you just hoped he could get himself a goal. We’re very pleased for him.”

The former Manchester City man was ommitted from the Super Eagles that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Nigeria won the bronze medal at the competition which ended in July but Iheanacho was invited by coach Gernot Rohr when the team played Ukraine in a friendly clash in September.