League Two Colchester on Tuesday night knocked Tottenham out of Carabao Cup 4-3 on penalties, heaping more misery on Mauricio Pochettino and his team.

Long before the goalless draw went to spot-kicks Spurs had been forced to introduce Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Heung-min Son to inject some life into a poor performance from the Premier League club, but they did little to improve matters for Pochettino’s under-fire side.

Lucas Moura had their best chance of the game when his free-kick from just outside the box forced a save out of Dean Gerken, but that was as much as he had to do until the shootout with Troy Parrott’s second-half miss their only other opportunity of note.

Eriksen stepped up to take the first penalty in the shootout but was denied by the home goalkeeper, and after Moura’s effort hit the bar from 12 yards Tom Lapslie held his nerve to beat Paulo Gazzaniga and send Colchester through, as Pochettino was knocked out by a lower-league side for the first time in his managerial career.