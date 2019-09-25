Carabao Cup: Chelsea Destroy Grimsby To Move To Next Round

Chelsea thumped Grimsby 7-1 at Stamford Bridge to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester United.

Ross Barkley opened the scoring after just four minutes and Michy Batshuayi doubled the hosts’ lead shortly afterwards.

Matt Green then pulled one back for Grimsby but Pedro restored Chelsea’s two-goal advantage from the penalty spot after 43 minutes.

Chelsea then capped a fine win after the break thanks to strikes from Kurt Zouma, Reece James, a second from Batshuayi and Callum Hudson-Odoi – who struck after his return following five months out injured.

They will next host United in the last 16 of the competition after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side scraped through against Rotherham on penalties.