Border Closure: What Senate Said About Buhari's Action

The Senate has thrown its weight behind the recent decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to temporarily close all land borders to address smuggling and its impact on the Nigerian economy.

The commendation came after the consideration of a motion titled: “The impact of border closure on the Nigerian economy”, sponsored by Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) at Wednesday’s plenary.

In its resolutions, the Senate urged the Nigerian Customs Service and security services to intensify the curbing of smuggling across the borders, and assured them of the upper chamber’s support in their onerous task of ridding Nigeria of smuggled goods and services.

Leading the debate, Senator Aliero said, “Fuel smuggling has significantly reduced thereby saving the country billions of scarce foreign exchange spent by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to import fuel into Nigeria.”

Aliero noted that smuggling of textile and vegetable oil imported from Malaysia through the land borders has negatively affected local production and grounded it to a halt.

“The Federal Government’s action has led to the revival of local production of vegetable oil, and increased employment generation,” the senator said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had explained that the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic, was due to the massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor.