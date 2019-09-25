Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly executed one of the six aid workers, working with the Action Against Hunger that were abducted two months ago in Borno State.

Concise News had reported that the aid workers, five male, and a female, were kidnapped by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) after their convoy was attacked in Damasak, Borno state.

However, according to terrorism reporter, Ahmad Salkida, one of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a short video clip.

The insurgents in a horrific video of the execution said it took the action because “the government deceived them” following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.

The group has also threatened to execute the other remaining staff of the International Non Governmental organization (ACF/AAH).

Recall that in a video, one of the victims identified as Grace pleaded with the federal government, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the international community to come to their rescue.

Recall, the INGO was declared persona non grata last week by the Nigerian Amry for aiding terrorism in the region, an allegation the INGO denied.

