While the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show gradually comes to an end, three housemates have made it to the final round, Concise News reports.

While the show gets tougher, the three, Mercy, Frodd and Seyi have successfully bought and made their way to the finals.

Below are few things you should know about them

Mercy Eke

Born 4th June 1993, Mercy is a businesswoman based in Lagos who loves cooking, swimming, traveling and dancing.

A report by search engine, Google said Mercy is the most searched housemate as a result of her fashion sense, her job as a video vixen, and in-house relationship.

The video vixen made the first and only Immunity purchase in the Pepper Dem House and this makes her the first Housemate to automatically make it to the final week without the fear of Eviction.

Recently, she claimed that Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike jilted her and got married to his wife, Iheoma while they were still dating.

Seyi Awolowo

30-year-old grandson of Nigerian nationalist Obafemi Awolowo is obviously one of the most talked-about housemates, since he took a decision to refuse to save himself from eviction, as he had veto power to replace himself with another after being nominated for possible eviction.

Seyi is a medical doctor, TV Host, Model, and recruiter. A graduate of psychology from Houdegbe North American University Benin.

The young ambitious young man has starred in several TV commercials and modeled for different organizations.

Seyi made it to the final round after he emerged the Head of House for the third time.

Chukwuemeka okoye (Frodd)

29-year-old Frodd is an Investment Adviser and Sales Executive. He was born and bred in

Anambra State, Nigeria.

The 28-year-old emerged the winner of the Ultimate ‘Veto Power Game of Chance’ in the pepper dem edition, making him overcome eviction fears.