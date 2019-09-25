Self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha has got fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show talking over her inability to spell the Rivers state capital correctly, Concise News reports.

Biggie had given the housemates a task of celebrating the remaining days they have in the pepper dem edition by leaving marks on it.

The housemates thereafter partook in the task by designing the walls with graffiti

Surprisingly, Tacha found it difficult to spell her state capital Port Harcourt as she omitted the letter ‘U’ in ‘Harcourt’ and the ‘H’ in ‘Daughter’ despite been regarded as Port Harcourt first daughter.

When corrected, she decided to add H in Daughter but left Port Harcourt without a U because she couldn’t find a space to insert it.

How tacha keep making them show their dumb ass! #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/hQjzn5FD5s — #OyinTachaSeniorAdvocate #teambodyodor! 🔱 (@oyin4tacha) September 24, 2019

I tire o,I was born and brought up in ph I finish from uniport and we are brilliant,I just dont knw someone who is from ph cant spell portharcourt and daughter.then again dat huse can make u forget thgs I hope dats the case — Wunmi Lawal😍😄😍😍 (@wumsylopez) September 25, 2019

Which kain 1st DAUGTER be dis wey no sabi spell PORTHARCOURT? 😑😖😖😖#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/qBWCPlHISu — Ebullient Emekah 😊 (@Megxo_official) September 25, 2019

Did any other person saw how the Pride Queen @symply_tacha spelled Daughter and Portharcourt… my ribs is cracking right now..🤣🤣🤣 #bbnaija https://t.co/3mwCka6bZ3 — Jeremiah Samdi (@JeremiahSamdi) September 25, 2019

Elozonam has finally noticed the wrong spelling by Portharcourt’s first daughter 😂 Will he tell her?? #BBNaija — Vava (@valerieero) September 25, 2019

#BBNaija one girl on IG just said *tacha is too dump that she can’t spell Portharcourt, I told her that her brain must be rotten from inside that she herself can’t spell dumb..babe quickly delete her comment.😂😂😂

You don’t fuck with Tacha🙌🙌 — proud warri boy (@HenryOvrawah) September 24, 2019

