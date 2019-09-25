Tacha (source: Africa Magic)
Tacha (source: Africa Magic)

Self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha has got fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show talking over her inability to spell the Rivers state capital correctly, Concise News reports.

Biggie had given the housemates a task of celebrating the remaining days they have in the pepper dem edition by leaving marks on it.

Advertise With Us

The housemates thereafter partook in the task by designing the walls with graffiti

Surprisingly, Tacha found it difficult to spell her state capital Port Harcourt as she omitted the letter ‘U’ in ‘Harcourt’ and the ‘H’ in ‘Daughter’ despite been regarded as Port Harcourt first daughter.
When corrected, she decided to add H in Daughter but left Port Harcourt without a U because she couldn’t find a space to insert it.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js