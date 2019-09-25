Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Omashola, a housemate in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019, has revealed that he paid Frodd in order to escape nomination for possible eviction. The housemate, while discussing with Mercy in the garden, said he paid Frodd 1000Bet9ja coins to save him with his ultimate veto power.

Amidst several criticisms from some celebrities and viewers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, housemate Tacha has bagged an endorsement with singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P, Concise News reports. Mr P who has been a die-hard fan of the controversial housemate has since the beginning of the pepper dem edition pledged to support her till the ninety-ninth day.

A footage of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has surfaced online, where she stated that ladies choose married men because single guys are broke, Concise News reports. In the video which was recorded in 2018, the Port Harcourt first daughter could be seen saying that married men demand less and give more.

Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola has taken to social media to express his excitement about Seyi Awolowo reaching the final of the 2019 Big Brother Naija. Making this known on his Instagram page, the multi-award-winning actor also said that the other nine contestants were winners for making it to the final.

