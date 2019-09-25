Despite the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates being in a happy week, Omashola and Mike engaged in a quarrel after mild corrections during workout session, Concise News reports.

The rift began when Omashola pointed out to Seyi that he was not doing the workout right, which he (Seyi) ignored as he continued his routine.

Few minutes later, the trainer asked them to touch their calves but Omashola touched his ankles instead and this made Seyi tell the 38-year-old that he didn’t even know where his calf is located.

This didn’t go down well with Mike as he told both of them to stop bickering and face the workout.

Omashola however, wasn’t going to have Mike play the peacemaker so he told him to shut the f**k up.

Mike retorted by calling Omashola a groupie and with these statements, the boxing ring was swept clean for a fight to begin.

The quarrel started properly in the locker room with Omashola blaming Mike for starting the whole issue.

Omashola kept yelling but Mike told him to face him like a man as he compared the model to a 15-year-old girl on heat.