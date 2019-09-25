National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, says the 2023 presidential campaign posters of him and his name are the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Concise News understands that posters picturing APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Oshiomhole were seen in parts of Nigeria on Monday,

But speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Egbebulem, the former Edo state governor said he was not aware of the posters and had nothing to do with them.

The APC leader believes that the mischief makers were working towards causing confusion in the polity.