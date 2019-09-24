What Buhari's Minister Says About N-Power

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed his delight at ‘the incredible work N-Build is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals’.

Concise News reports that Amaechi stopped by at N-Power Build Automobile training centre at National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) in Kaduna State recently.

A post on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on Tuesday made known the minister’s feelings.

“So the Hon. Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi stopped by at our N-Power Build Automobile training centre at NIIT in Kaduna State. Whoosh [sic].

“He expressed his delight at the incredible work #NBuild is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals.

“You will recollect that #NPowerBuild has been training a workforce of skilled service professionals in 7 trades in all states across Nigeria,” the tweet reads.

So the Hon.Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi stopped by at our N-Power Build Automobile training centre at NIIT in Kaduna State. Whoosh.💃 He expressed his delight at the incredible work #NBuild is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals. pic.twitter.com/qhsEKE3YEY — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 24, 2019

You will recollect that #NPowerBuild has been training a workforce of skilled service professionals in 7 trades in all states across Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/OKSt7zftAj — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 24, 2019

The N-Power Build is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that engages and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

The focus industries include:

→ Building Services

→ Construction

→ Built Environment Services

→ Utilities

→ Automotive

→ Aluminium and Gas

N-Power Build members can aspire to a career in construction, works and housing. Possible destinations include:

→Building/Construction Project Management

→Furniture Making and Design

→Electrical Maintenance and Repairs Services

→Building and Construction services

→Plumbing

→Welding