What Buhari's Minister Says About N-Power

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed his delight at ‘the incredible work N-Build is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals’.
Concise News reports that Amaechi stopped by at N-Power Build Automobile training centre at National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) in Kaduna State recently.
A post on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on Tuesday made known the minister’s feelings.
“So the Hon. Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi stopped by at our N-Power Build Automobile training centre at NIIT in Kaduna State. Whoosh [sic].
“He expressed his delight at the incredible work #NBuild is doing training a workforce of skilled service professionals.
“You will recollect that #NPowerBuild has been training a workforce of skilled service professionals in 7 trades in all states across Nigeria,” the tweet reads.
The N-Power Build is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that engages and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.
The focus industries include:
- → Building Services
- → Construction
- → Built Environment Services
- → Utilities
- → Automotive
- → Aluminium and Gas
N-Power Build members can aspire to a career in construction, works and housing. Possible destinations include:
→Building/Construction Project Management
→Furniture Making and Design
→Electrical Maintenance and Repairs Services
→Building and Construction services
→Plumbing
→Welding