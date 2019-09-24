Super Falcons players have expressed their displeasure after interim coach Christopher Danjuma stripped Desire Oparanozie of the captaincy of the team shortly after his appointment.

Concise News reported that Danjuma was appointed as caretaker boss of the multiple African Champions following the exit of Swede Thomas Dennerby over alleged interference from bigwigs in the Nigeria Football Federation.

Danjuma appointed Barcelona Striker Asisat Oshoala as the new skipper of the team, meaning Oparanozie, who led the team to the 2019 FIFA World Cup, will vacate the position with immediate effect.

According to Brila.net, the captaincy saga has caused unrest among the players, with many reportedly saying Oparanozie had done nothing wrong to lose her role in the team.

One of the players, who pleaded anonymity, said: “we collectively reject this decision because they didn’t tell us what the offence of our skipper is or was. We were not informed about anything.

“They just took the decision. Are they the players? We should complain about our team and captain or coach before such a decision is taken. You can’t just remove or impose a captain on us as if we are babies.

“We should choose our leader ourselves and if they want to continue choosing for us, no problem. Let’s see how they can succeed. Truth is they want to destroy Super Falcons the same way they have been destroying Super Eagles.”

The Super Falcons will take on Ivory Coast in their last Olympic qualifier later next month.