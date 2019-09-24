Convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has been granted bail by a High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Concise News reports that Justice Taiwo Taiwo asked the Department of State Services (DSS), also known as the State Security Service (SSS), to release Sowore on bail.

Justice Taiwo ruled that, as part of bail conditions, Sowore must drop his passport with the court within 48 hours.

The ruling was made after Sowore’s lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, and the prosecuting counsel had argued whether the DSS had the competence to ask for the detention of Sowore on the basis of national security.

The court had earlier on Tuesday struck out the application by the DSS to detain Sowore for 20 more days.

Falana had argued that, by virtue of Section 40 of the terrorism prevention act, the DSS, also known as the State Security Service (SSS), is not one of the bodies empowered to detain anybody.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo sanctioned the DSS request to detain Sowore for 45 days pending the conclusion of the security agency’s investigation.

But on the eve of the expiration date of on 21 September, the DSS filed a seven-count charge, accusing Sowore of treason, money laundering, and cyberstalking President Buhari.

Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been in the detention of the security outfit since August 3, 2019.