Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has called on people to pray for the spirit of forgiveness, Concise News reports.

Prophet T.B Joshua whose video was posted by SCOAN said a heart full of unforgiveness is not a right heart.

In a #PrayWithTBJoshua series, the clergyman prayed to God to give people a heart that is full of love, forgiveness, pardon, faithfulness and obedience.

“That heart full of unforgiveness is not your heart. Originally, you were created with forgiveness,” he said.

“Receive your heart, in the name of Jesus! A heart that is full of love, forgiveness, pardon, faithfulness, obedience, humility – RECEIVE, in the name of Jesus! #PrayWithTBJoshua.”

“That heart full of unforgiveness is not your heart. Originally, you were created with forgiveness. Receive your heart, in the name of Jesus! A heart that is full of love, forgiveness, pardon, faithfulness, obedience, humility – RECEIVE, in the name of Jesus!” #PrayWithTBJoshua pic.twitter.com/e0pByRj8op — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) September 23, 2019

Adeboye Issues Warning

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has warned that for one not to be deceived by false prophets, a believer has to be totally reliant on the Holy Spirit for guidance.

Concise News reports that Adeboye issued this caution on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“In order not to be deceived, you need to immerse yourself in the totality of God’s word, relying on the Holy Spirit to guide you into its truth,” he said. “Beware of false prophets!”