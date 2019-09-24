Saudi Arabia diplomat Amb. Adnan Mahmoud has said that his country is keen on improving relationship with Nigeria.

Speaking at the 89th National Day Celebration of the Kingdom, Mahmoud said that Nigeria and Saudi Arabia had a deep history dating back to 1960.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria, a country with a lot of political and economic weight has deep historical relations with Saudi Arabia since 1960,” he said.

“I can confirm that our two countries have had excellent relations based on friendship and mutual interest; our two countries agree on many regional and international affairs and we have cooperation in all fields.

“We look forward to improving these relations further and I wish the government and people of Nigeria more success, progress, peace and security under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Mahmoud said that the national day meant a lot to all Saudi citizens, as it marks the unification of all the districts of Saudi Arabia in nation-building, development and advancement.

He stated further that with the achievement of Vision 2030, the first objective for the country is to be a successful model and leader in the world in all platforms.

Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said that Nigeria was glad to be part of the country’s 89th national day celebration.

He said that Nigeria and the rest of the world sympathises with the government of Saudi Arabia over the unfortunate attack on its oil facilities a few weeks ago.

He explained that the relationship had led to an increase in social and economic engagements on issues pertaining to trade, investment, aviation, agriculture, water resources, electricity, education, youth, and sport, as well as religious affairs.

He commended the Saudi government for its support to the Nigerian government in tackling Boko Haram insurgency, corruption and rejuvenating the economy.