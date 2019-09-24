The Assistant General Overseer in Charge of Doctrines of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Elijah Daramola has passed on at the age of 67.

Pastor Daramola was a member of the RCCG Governing Council and died on Sunday September 22, 2019, following a short illness.

In a statement by the RCCG, it noted that the clergyman was until his demise the Pastor in Charge of Region 10, FCT from where he went to Southern Africa Region 2 based in South Africa.

It further stated that in 2019, Daramola was moved back to Nigeria as the Assistant General Overseer supervising the South East and South – South Regions.

This was in addition to serving as the Pastor in Charge of Region 6 based in Enugu.

He is survived by wife, Pastor Margaret Daramola, and children.

Prophet T.B Joshua Prays

Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has called on people to pray for the spirit of forgiveness, Concise News reports.

Prophet T.B Joshua whose video was posted by SCOAN said a heart full of unforgiveness is not a right heart.

In a #PrayWithTBJoshua series, the clergyman prayed to God to give people a heart that is full of love, forgiveness, pardon, faithfulness and obedience.

“That heart full of unforgiveness is not your heart. Originally, you were created with forgiveness,” he said.

“Receive your heart, in the name of Jesus! A heart that is full of love, forgiveness, pardon, faithfulness, obedience, humility – RECEIVE, in the name of Jesus! #PrayWithTBJoshua.”