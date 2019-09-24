The Assistant General Overseer in Charge of Doctrines of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Elijah Daramola has passed on at the age of 67.

Pastor Daramola was a member of the RCCG Governing Council and died on Sunday September 22, 2019, following a short illness.

In a statement by the RCCG, it noted that the clergyman was until his demise the Pastor in Charge of Region 10, FCT from where he went to Southern Africa Region 2 based in South Africa.

It further stated that in 2019, Daramola was moved back to Nigeria as the Assistant General Overseer supervising the South East and South – South Regions.

This was in addition to serving as the Pastor in Charge of Region 6 based in Enugu.

He is survived by wife, Pastor Margaret Daramola, and children.